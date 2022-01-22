Powerledger (POWR) Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $227.98 million and $87.16 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (POWR) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 464,286,097 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

