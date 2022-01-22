Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,088 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.98% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $448,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 442,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 68,525 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,425,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 34,684.6% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

