Primecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.29 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $707.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,324,140 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

