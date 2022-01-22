Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,086 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of RLI worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.