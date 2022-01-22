Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 36,446 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.40% of Modine Manufacturing worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 483,623 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,466,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after acquiring an additional 341,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 831,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 326,063 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,027,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,363,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

