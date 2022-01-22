Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,506 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after buying an additional 433,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 751,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 275,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE WRE opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 177.14 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

