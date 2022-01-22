Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 558,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 469,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after buying an additional 311,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after buying an additional 179,695 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

