Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.05 Million Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2,191.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,958 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Everbridge worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Everbridge by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Everbridge by 48.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 254,226 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in Everbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 509,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.27.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,741,034.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.