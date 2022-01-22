Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.17 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Hancock Whitney worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.