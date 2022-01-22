Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of OSI Systems worth $14,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $95.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

