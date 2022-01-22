Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.86 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,496 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

SFM opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

