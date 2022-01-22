Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,691 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $14,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.35.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $61.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

