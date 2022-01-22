Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,723 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after buying an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after buying an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after buying an additional 373,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,282,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 119,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

NYSE:ELF opened at $27.09 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,552,596. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.