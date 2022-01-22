Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,146 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Kemper worth $14,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4,244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 127,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 40,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.71. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

