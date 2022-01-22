Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,834 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Loews worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,743 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,799,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Loews by 632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 268,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Loews by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after buying an additional 242,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Loews by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,172,000 after buying an additional 196,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.95. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

