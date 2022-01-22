Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,772 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

