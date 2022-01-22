Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,864 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of AeroVironment worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2,864.07 and a beta of 0.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.