Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,984 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Cinemark worth $14,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 670,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 566,618 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley upped their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNK opened at $16.00 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.