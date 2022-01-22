Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of SailPoint Technologies worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.46.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

