Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average is $95.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.