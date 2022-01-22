Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,517 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Denali Therapeutics worth $15,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $74,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 231.16 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

