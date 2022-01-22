Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,706 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Murphy USA worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $189.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.18 and its 200-day moving average is $168.53. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.47 and a 52-week high of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

