Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,924 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of GMS worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in GMS in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GMS in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

