Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,474 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Hope Bancorp worth $15,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

