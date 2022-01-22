Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $14.42 Million Position in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 822,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,418,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of SOPHiA Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SOPH stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. SOPHiA Genetics SA has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SOPHiA Genetics Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.