Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Barnes Group worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5,159.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

