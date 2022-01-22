Project Inverse Trading Down 13.2% This Week (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $699,665.44 and approximately $252,768.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.75 or 0.06902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,258.08 or 1.00156851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 60,740,345 coins and its circulating supply is 39,677,541 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

