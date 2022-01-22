Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 22.9% This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Project Pai has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $481,006.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00087586 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018212 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000219 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,791,542,030 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,451,229 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

