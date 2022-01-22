Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lowered by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,282. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $155.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

