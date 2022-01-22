Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 113,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,289,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 928,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,465,000 after purchasing an additional 86,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Prologis by 30.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $155.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,282. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

