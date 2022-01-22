ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as high as C$0.95. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 804 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$123.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.02.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProntoForms news, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,057. Also, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,269,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,012,909.82.

About ProntoForms (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.