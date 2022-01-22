Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,792 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.63. 2,830,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,445. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,727. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

