Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 26,599 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,417. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.