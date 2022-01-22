Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 8,059 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.58.

Shares of SWK traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.61. 1,012,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,443. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.55. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

