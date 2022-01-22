Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $42.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for 2.1% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 2.38% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $42,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.30. 181,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.49. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.43 and a 12 month high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

