Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $7.04 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,816,067 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.60. 6,405,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,746,027. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.65.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.