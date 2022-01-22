Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 26,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 100,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,876,000 after buying an additional 74,020 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $104.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,677,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,212. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.96 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average is $112.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

