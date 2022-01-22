Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,051 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $8.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.44. 11,548,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,810,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.57.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

