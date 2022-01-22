Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,834 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,079,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,366,000 after acquiring an additional 94,960 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.