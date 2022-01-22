Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,807,622 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,913,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,863,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.