Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 15,979 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,820. The firm has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

