Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 12,781 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,794,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,272,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,858,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

