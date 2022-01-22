Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $328.62

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 328.62 ($4.48) and traded as high as GBX 362.80 ($4.95). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 344.20 ($4.70), with a volume of 641,017 shares changing hands.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 380 ($5.18) to GBX 410 ($5.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. lifted their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.87) to GBX 318 ($4.34) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.87) to GBX 318 ($4.34) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £873.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 356.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 328.62. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

