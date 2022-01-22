PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,350 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for 2.0% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 3.43% of PTC worth $481,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

