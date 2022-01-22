Public Mint Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $9.37 million and $92,594.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00031835 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,058,916 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

