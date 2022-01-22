Pundi X NEM Market Capitalization Tops $9.60 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $12,653.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.09 or 0.06901629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.82 or 1.00016894 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,086,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

