PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0006

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. PutinCoin has a market cap of $754,113.49 and $1,872.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,215.11 or 0.99920741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00086401 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022209 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00031347 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00428008 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

