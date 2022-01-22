Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Lifted by Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.73.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$10.18 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.54.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -7.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.