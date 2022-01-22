Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

NYSE:WFC opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

