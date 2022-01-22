QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.59.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.93 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

